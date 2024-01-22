Bipartisan Senate Bill Seeks to Streamline Procurement Process for Federal Agencies, Contractors

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have proposed a bill that seeks to streamline the solicitation process and procedures for awarding delivery and task orders for federal agencies.

The bipartisan Conforming Procedures for Federal Task and Delivery Order Contracts Act seeks to accelerate the awarding process by simplifying the procedures for vendors, including small businesses, that bid on government contracts, the Senate panel said Friday.

The proposed legislation also aims to address duplication of documentation requirements and streamline the evaluation of offers.

“This bipartisan bill streamlines the contracting process for federal government agencies, and as a result will boost small businesses trying to stay competitive and will increase efficiency for all government agencies, benefitting people across the nation,” said Peters.