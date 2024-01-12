Army’s EBS-C PMO Prepares for Procurement Efforts, Software Acquisition Pathway Transition in 2024

The Enterprise Business Systems-Convergence Project Management Office, also known as the EBS-C PMO, within the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems is set to release later in January a solicitation for the Technical Management and Advisory Support Services or TMASS contract.

TMASS will serve as a follow-on to the military branch’s Technical Services contract for program management and professional services, the Army PEO EIS said Thursday.

Apart from TMASS, the EBS-C PMO will conclude the prototyping phase for a software platform designed to merge the service’s multiple business systems and will select the best platform later this year.

EBS-C Deputy Project Manager Michael Gormley said the PMO is set to transition to the Software Acquisition Pathway in 2024.

The EBS-C PMO, which was designated as one of the “Pathfinder” programs, secured approval from the Army Acquisition Executive to shift to the Pathway in December.

The organization is expected to add seven new team members by the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 and welcome Lt. Col. Melvin Mitchell as its permanent project manager. Mitchell will succeed Lee James, who has been serving as interim PM of the EBS-C PMO since March 2023.