AFRL Seeks Industry Input on Development of Tech Enabling Secure Internetworking Capabilities

The Rapid Architecture Prototyping and Integration Development Laboratory, a part of the Space Vehicles Directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, is seeking input from industry about technology approaches that can be used to develop a trusted network device, or TND, that would enable an overlay network providing the U.S. Space Force with cybersecure internetworking capabilities.

The envisioned TND will work to interconnect disparate existing networks, provide traffic management and performance monitoring and allow for, among other things, encryption, traffic flow authorization and user authentication, according to a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The device’s other characteristics include compliance with Department of Defense zero trust principles, a total traffic throughput of 1 Gigabit per second with an objective of 100 Gbps, and the use of modular systems architecture.

TNDs for terrestrial deployment are being sought, as well as TNDs for space flight, but both must possess identical functionality.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 31. Respondents may propose additional functional aspects. Respondents are also called on to identify aspects of the TND that may be challenging or altogether not feasible under current technologies.

