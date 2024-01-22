AFGSC to Receive Funding for 4 Approved SBIR Solicitations

Air Force Global Strike Command has secured up to $18 million in Small Business Innovation Research allocation from the U.S. Air Force’s innovation arm to partner with commercial vendors to modernize legacy systems and integrate new warfighting capabilities.

The SBIR funding will be available for AFGSC’s four approved solicitations under AFWERX’s SBIR Specific Topic call for B-52 pylon modification, electromagnetic pulse hardening, advanced battery development and integration for airborne platforms and readiness spares package deployment improvements, the Air Force said Friday.

AFGSC’s Commercial Capabilities Integration Transition Division, or CCIT, will spearhead the effort to scout new technology platforms from small commercial businesses.

“Global Strike has proven their mission needs in the innovation space, and we must look at all means, to include high caliber small businesses, to accelerate procuring the right capabilities for the warfighter,” said Nate Dawn, division deputy chief of CCIT.

“That’s the beauty of leveraging the Specific Topic process. We can actually talk to companies doing research and development, find funding through these AFWERX SBIR grants, and then shape product attributes to Striker needs,” Dawn said.

AFGSC could receive another $7 million in SBIR grants from AFWERX for two pending applications.