White Papers Sought for Naval Air Systems Command Digitization

The Naval Air Systems Command Digital Department is calling for white papers on research projects that could help NAVAIR digitization efforts with the ultimate aim of increasing workforce efficiency, streamlining business processes, delivering capabilities and improving readiness.

Multiple procurement contract or Other Transaction Agreement prototyping awards are expected to result from the solicitation, with financing levels determined by the quality of the submission and the availability of funds, according to a broad agency announcement NAVAIR posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Research areas of interest include but are not limited to artificial intelligence and machine learning, DevSecOps, predictive analytics and data architecture and management.

The BAA will remain open until Dec. 4, 2024. Interested parties may submit white papers any time within this period.

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst and other NAVAIR contracting entities will issue the awards.

The latest developments in U.S. military technology will be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit, which will take place in January. Register now.