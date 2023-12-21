Biden Administration Introduces Companion Framework for Novel Space Activities Bill

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a new policy updating the National Space Council’s regulatory framework for novel activities in space.

The United States Novel Space Activities Authorization and Supervision Framework suggests that the Departments of Commerce and Transportation create federal advisory committees to guide a subsector of the space industry that is not currently regulated by law, the White House announced Wednesday.

The framework accompanies proposed legislation submitted to Congress last month regarding the supervision and authorization of novel activities in the industry. The legislation directs DOC and DOT to lead efforts to ensure safety and security in the subsector.

The policies include provisions to address orbital debris and develop a knowledge repository of emerging space activities. The framework also makes the case for a Private Sector Space Activities Interagency Steering Group, which will be tasked to formulate longer-term best practices and regulations.