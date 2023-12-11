TRANSCOM Faces IT Integration Setbacks in Global Household Goods Contract Implementation

U.S. Transportation Command officials said challenges in information technology integration are pushing back the deployment of a new model for moving military members’ household goods, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Andy Dawson, the director of TRANSCOM’s Defense Property Management Office, said the Global Household Goods business model reform is “more complicated than most people realize” but noted that the complicated process is “on purpose and by design” because the guardrails are put in place to reduce risks to service members.

HomeSafe Alliance, the single move manager for the Global Household Goods contract, or GHC, has developed HomeSafe Connect to help manage its interactions with moving companies and service members.

The transition to the new model requires the Department of Defense to build its IT infrastructure, called MilMove, which will replace the Defense Personal Property System.

Dawson said MilMove will act as the initial customer interface where base transportation offices develop their initial move requirement.

“But then the move is then transmitted to HomeSafe Connect, where then the now-reformed process really starts to move into automation — from the pre-move survey to the inventory process,” he said.