Tess deBlanc-Knowles Takes On Leading Role in AI at National Science Foundation

Tess deBlanc-Knowles has been named special assistant to the director for artificial intelligence at the National Science Foundation.

DeBlanc-Knowles currently serves as strategic adviser for technology policy and strategy at the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, a position that she will continue to hold, the NSF said Wednesday.

In her new role, deBlanc-Knowles will serve as a member of the NSF leadership team and take the lead when it comes to issues concerning AI.

The new special assistant will also take the lead in the NSF’s implementation of the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which the Biden administration released in October.

Regarding her new appointment, deBlanc-Knowles said, “I am honored to be working with the NSF leadership team to help harness AI for good and support the Foundation’s critical role in assisting our nation to realize AI’s myriad benefits while mitigating its substantial risks.”

For his part, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan described deBlanc-Knowles as “a recognized leader” whose expertise will help the Foundation in advancing AI-related research.

“I am thrilled that she will contribute her knowledge and experience in AI-related activities,” Panchanathan added.

Federal leaders and industry experts will converge to explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit. Register now.