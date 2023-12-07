State Department, Atlantic Council Partner on AI Connect II Program

The State Department has partnered with the Atlantic Council to promote U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence by conducting regional workshops to familiarize government officials and policymakers with AI technologies and their policy implications.

The Atlantic Council will work with the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to convene a cohort of 150 government, academia and industry representatives from selected countries to learn about AI policy best practices and implications, the department said Wednesday.

Under the AI Connect II project, the Atlantic Council will hold a monthly webinar series that primarily focuses on building AI policy capacity to foster the development and deployment of AI technologies in line with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s AI principles.

Selected AI Connect II participants will have the opportunity to support their country’s AI development efforts, foster regional partnerships on responsible AI development, and participate in international forums.

Hear more about cutting-edge AI innovations from government and industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21. Click here to register and save your seat at the highly anticipated event.