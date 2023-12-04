SSA Reorganizing CIO Branch to Keep Up With Modernization

The Social Security Administration is reportedly changing the name of its Office of Systems as part of restructuring and modernization efforts, Federal News Network revealed Friday.

Sources said the Office of Systems will be known as the Office of the CIO moving forward, with CIO Sean Brune set to transition as assistant deputy commissioner of operations.

The article cited an e-mail sent by acting SSA Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, who was quoted as saying that Brune will “assist in addressing our service delivery challenges, particularly considering the budget constraints the agency may be facing in fiscal 2024.” She stated that she will announce the new CIO and provide further information on the reorganization soon.

Patrick Newbold, SSA’s deputy CIO and deputy director of digital transformation, will serve as acting CIO until his resignation takes effect in January 2024.

The changes, which have not been confirmed by the agency, were disclosed amid the Senate’s deliberation of Martin O’Malley‘s nomination as SSA commissioner.