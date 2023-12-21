SpaceX Closing in on Third Starship Rocket Flight Test

SpaceX has taken a step forward in its efforts to conduct a third flight of its Starship rocket , Ars Technica reported on Wednesday.

During a static fire test carried out in South Texas, the rocket’s six engines ignited for a few seconds, meeting target levels of functionality. After the test, the rocket and ground support equipment appeared to be undamaged.

Earlier this week, SpaceX delivered the booster for the next test to the Starbase launch site and placed it on the orbital launch mount, indicating that another static fire test will be performed in the near future. Upon the completion of these tests, it is likely that the Starship upper stage will be stacked on top of the booster, completing the vehicle.

In “Integrated Flight Test 3,” SpaceX aims to fly further than in previous tests and land in the ocean north of Kauai, Hawaii. An in-space propellant transfer test may also take place, but this is not yet confirmed.

On Nov. 18, Starship underwent its second launch attempt, which demonstrated improved engine reliability over the first test and provided data about a “hot staging” maneuver to detach the Super Heavy booster from the rocket’s upper stage. The first attempt was conducted in April.

According to Kathy Lueders, general manager for SpaceX’s Starbase launch site near Brownsville, the company hopes to carry out the third flight test in the first quarter of 2024.

SpaceX is still awaiting regulatory approval for a third launch from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Learn more about U.S. activities in space at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit on March 5, 2024. At the event, government and industry experts will come together to discuss the federal government’s top priorities in the evolving domain and the ways in which the public and private sectors are collaborating to achieve these goals. Click here for more information, and click here to register to attend the event.