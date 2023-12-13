Space Force Activates Newly Redesignated Component Field Command

Secretary of the Air Force and Wash100 winner Frank Kendall has redesignated Space Operations Command West as U.S. Space Forces – Space.

The new component field command’s redesignation and activation took place on Dec. 6, with a formal activation ceremony set to take place in January, the U.S. Space Force said Tuesday.

U.S. Space Forces – Space will function as the Space Force service component at the U.S. Space Command, a role previously handled by the Space Operations Command.

U.S. Space Forces – Space will be led by Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, who has also been designated by U.S. Space Command chief Army Gen. James Dickinson to serve as commander of the Combined Joint Force Space Component.

In this capacity, Schiess will take on the Space Command joint responsibilities previously held by the leaders of Joint Task Force – Space Defense, Combined Force Space Component Command and Combined Task Force Space Operations.