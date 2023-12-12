Sonny Hashmi to Leave GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Post

Sonny Hashmi, a previous Wash100 Award winner, will step down from his role as commissioner of the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service on Dec. 29.

Tom Howder, deputy commissioner of FAS, will transition to the role of acting commissioner upon Hashmi’s departure, GSA said Monday.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said that under Hashmi’s leadership, FAS generated $6 billion in savings through better competition and pricing and helped federal agencies procure products and services worth more than $100 billion in the past year, reflecting a 36 percent increase over the last three years.

“Importantly, more than one-third of that went to small businesses, and nearly half of GSA’s own investment dollars were awarded to small businesses,” added Carnahan.

Howder, a 36-year GSA veteran, assumed the deputy commissioner role in January 2020.

Prior to his current position, Howder was assistant commissioner for the Office of Assisted Acquisition Services within FAS.