Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Streamline Federal Reviews for Semiconductor Projects

The Senate has unanimously passed the Building Chips in America Act , a bipartisan bill that would optimize the process of federal reviews for microchip manufacturing facilities.

If passed by the House of Representatives, the legislation would streamline permitting requirements for semiconductor projects to enable large-scale manufacturing activities, Sen. Mark Kelly , D-Ariz., announced on Thursday.

“Once again, the Senate made clear that streamlining our current permitting system for semiconductor manufacturing projects is an urgent, bipartisan priority,” Kelly, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement.

The bill was cosponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.

Under the bill, the Department of Commerce will act as the lead agency to carry out National Environmental Policy Act reviews for any semiconductor project identified as a major federal action.

The legislation explains that certain projects under the CHIPS for America Act are not major federal actions and are exempt from NEPA review. These projects include those that have or will receive federal and state permits and are set to begin construction within the next year, among other classifications of initiatives.

The bill will also provide the secretary of Commerce with greater tools to execute reviews more effectively and efficiently.