Registration Open for DARPA Competition to Develop Software Vulnerability Detection AI-Powered Systems

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is now accepting registrations for the AI Cyber Challenge, a.k.a. AIxCC, which seeks to develop AI-powered cyber reasoning systems, or CRS, that can identify and resolve vulnerabilities present in widely used software in real time.

DARPA said Thursday that the CRS to be submitted by competitors will be evaluated using a scoring system that measures four metrics—the ability of a CRS to: accurately identify vulnerabilities; submit patches that fix vulnerabilities without interfering with software functionality; avoid submitting too many inaccurate vulnerabilities or patches; and function across a range of vulnerability classes and languages.

Registrants will be entered into the AIxCC open track by default. Those aspiring to be part of the small business track would have to submit additional materials to determine eligibility. As many as seven small business will be chosen, with each to be awarded $1 million.

The small business track replaces what used to be called the funded track, which was financed by the Small Business Innovation Research program.

Up to seven competitors will advance to the AIxCC semifinals, which is set to take place in August 2024 during DEF CON. Each semifinalist will win $2 million each. Those that move on to the finals will win a total of $29.5 million.

AIxCC kicks off in March 2024.

