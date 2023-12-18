PNNL Establishes New Center to Advance AI Research & Development

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has established a new research center dedicated to developing new ways to create trustworthy and secure artificial intelligence technologies to support science, national security and energy resilience projects.

The Center for AI @PNNL aims to advance AI technologies in critical missions by coordinating research and capability development, building up a skilled AI workforce, conducting autonomous experimentations and fostering industry partnerships and outreach, the laboratory said Thursday.

PNNL has been applying AI and machine learning to projects aimed at boosting energy resilience, improving the U.S. electrical grid, exploring new ways to power next-generation lithium batteries and countering the proliferation of nuclear materials.

“The time is right for PNNL to focus its AI-related efforts,” said Court Corley, chief scientist for AI at PNNL and director of the new center. “The field is moving at light speed, and we need to move quickly to keep PNNL at the frontier.”