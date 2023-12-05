Peraton’s Andrew Hallman on Intelligence Channels, Need to Maintain Intel Collection Capabilities

Andrew Hallman, vice president of national security strategy and integration at Peraton and a previous Wash100 awardee, recently spoke about the importance of intelligence channels in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Intelligence channels have proven to be an effective means of negotiation because they tend to offer enduring, lasting trusted channels that tend to be more resilient to shifting political winds,” he said in an interview on CNN.

He alsso shared his thoughts on the role of the CIA and the credibility that William Burns, the agency’s director and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, brings as a professional diplomat in light of the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group.

Hallman, former principal executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said the U.S. Intelligence Community will face increasing pressure from the current administration and Congress to develop independent intelligence streams as well as help Israelis learn from the conflict, retraining them and offering assistance to help them restore their intelligence capabilities.

According to Hallman, the Intelligence Community should keep its eye on long-term strategic threats from China and be cognizant of the need to maintain its intelligence collection capabilities.