Peraton-PingWind Joint Venture Secures $155M VA Contract to Assist Suicide Prevention Initiatives; Tarik Reyes Quoted

A Peraton -PingWind joint venture has booked a $155 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract to aid military and veteran-focused suicide prevention initiatives.

Under the award , Clear Vantage Point Solutions will provide support for the VA’s National Strategy and for Preventing Suicide and the White House’s Plan for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide, Peraton announced from Reston, Virginia on Thursday.

“As the natural next step for transitioning military and reservists, we cannot underscore how close to home this mission is to our team,” said Tarik Reyes , president of Peraton’s defense mission and health solutions sector.

Building on the company’s previous work with the Department of Defense Personnel and Security Research Center, also referred to as PERSEREC, the mentor-protégé joint venture will help VA with outreach targeting historically underserved populations, such as rural and marginalized veteran communities and LGBTQ+ veterans.

While working with PERSEREC, Peraton and other collaborators focused on research and development programs intended to enhance personnel suitability, security and reliability policy and practice.

During the contract’s more than two-year period of performance, Peraton’s team will develop and conduct a Feasibility Analysis and Implementation Plan that will outline findings and suggestions for VA’s execution of its suicide prevention strategies. The company’s established relationship with America’s Warrior Partnership will inform these efforts.

“We humbly accept the honor to leverage previous experiences and the full breadth of our capabilities to support VA on this critical initiative,” Reyes said.