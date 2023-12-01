OMB Issues Memo on Best Practices for Climate-Smart Infrastructure, Government Real Estate; Shalanda Young Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget issued a memorandum recommending technical best practices for a climate-smart infrastructure as well as guidelines for incorporating climate risk data into the management of federal agencies’ real estate.

The memo aims to spearhead a coordinated action among government departments to ensure climate resilience in infrastructure investments, OMB said Wednesday.

Investing in a climate-smart infrastructure “and proactively managing risks posed by climate change…expands economic opportunities for American workers, and promotes fiscal stewardship,” OMB Director Shalanda Young stated in the document. Such financial decisions “also contribute to ensuring that agencies are investing public dollars effectively and efficiently.”

Federal financial assistance programs should include opportunities for underserved communities and support systems that will help incorporate climate resilience in their project designs. Agencies should also favor applicants that propose to use low-embodied carbon materials and other sustainable materials in their projects.

In compliance with the Disaster Resiliency Planning Act, the memo recommended that government entities conduct climate exposure assessments in their real property management procedures. They should also submit their findings for Climate Adaptation Plans to OMB and the Council on Environmental Quality.