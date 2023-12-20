Artificial intelligence, online threats from China and the use of quantum computing for malicious activity were among the highlights of this year’s National Security Agency Cybersecurity Year in Review.

The report released Tuesday noted NSA’s accomplishments including the addition of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center’s AI Security facility and initiatives to address threats from China as well as Russia.

In 2023, NSA collaborated with allies such as Japan and South Korea to detect online threats to China and Russia, including cyber actor BlackTech and a cyberespionage malware called Snake.

In total, the agency blocked 10 billion ransomware, botnets, phishing attempts and suspicious domains.

“Cybersecurity matters. It matters to our partners and it matters to us. It ensures that our information, our intelligence, our knowledge can be shared securely,” remarked U.S. Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, U.S Cyber Commander, chief of the Central Security Service and director of NSA. Nakasone is a seven-time inductee into the Wash100 roster of outstanding leaders in government contracting.

“The combined talent of our partners is the greatest competitive advantage we have to confront the increasingly sophisticated threats we see today,” said Rob Joyce, NSA director of cybersecurity and two-time Wash100 winner.