NIST Issues NextG Communications R&D Gaps Report

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a report outlining notable technology gaps for research and development organizations to consider when advancing long-term innovation in next-generation communications systems, or NextG .

NIST said Thursday it worked with the National Science Foundation on the NextG Communications R&D Gaps Report , which notes 108 new technology gaps.

The report is based on 18 months of collaboration with NextG experts and provides a roadmap in wireless communications innovation over the next two decades.

Specific areas R&D gaps highlighted in the report include hardware, spectrum science and sharing, joint communications and sensing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data availability, use and privacy, network architectures, sustainable networks and non-terrestrial networks.