NIST Introduces Draft Guidance on Evaluating Differential Privacy Guarantees

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released a draft guidance on evaluating claims made about differential privacy, a privacy-enhancing technology used to quantify risks to an individual’s data privacy.

The draft NIST Special Publication 800-226, titled “Guidelines for Evaluating Differential Privacy Guarantees,” aims to help federal agencies, policymakers, software developers and business owners better understand guarantee protection claims made when deploying differential privacy, including for artificial intelligence applications, the agency said Monday.

Naomi Lefkovitz, manager of NIST’s Privacy Engineering Program, said that differential privacy may pose risks as the technology is still maturing.

“We want this publication to help organizations evaluate differential privacy products and get a better sense of whether their creators’ claims are accurate,” Lefkovitz said.

The draft guidance is open for public comments until Jan. 25.