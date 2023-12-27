The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs has released new guidance meant to facilitate greater public engagement whenever it exercises its function of reviewing proposed federal regulatory actions.

To achieve this objective, the new guidance offers several measures, including making it easier for the public to schedule meetings with OIRA, using an online portal, to discuss proposed regulations under review and providing a video that guides users on how to request for such a meeting, OIRA Associate Administrator Sam Berger said in a recent post on the Office of Management and Budget blog.

These meetings, which can be scheduled by anyone, serve as an avenue for information relevant to the review process to be communicated to OIRA, which works to ensure that the resulting rules are beneficial to the American public.

The new guidance was formulated in response to Executive Order 14094, which sought to increase the effectiveness and transparency of the regulatory review meetings while expanding the range of stakeholders that OIRA might hear from.

The new guidance also incorporates feedback from the public collected through a comment process and listening session.