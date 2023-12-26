New NASA Guidance Seeks to Secure Space Systems From Cyber Threats

NASA has issued the first iteration of a document that aims to provide guidance on how best to address and adapt to the cyber vulnerabilities that accompany the growing interconnectedness and integration of space systems.

The Space Security Best Practices Guide is meant for use by public and private sector organizations, including international and industry partners, NASA said Friday.

NASA Deputy Principal Adviser for Enterprise Protection Misty Finical said the agency acknowledges the need to protect space missions from threats.

“This guide represents a collective effort to establish a set of principles that will enable us to identify and mitigate risks and ensure continued success of our missions, both in Earth’s orbit and beyond,” Finical added.

Public feedback regarding the guide will be incorporated into its future versions.