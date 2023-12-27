New DHS Papers Eye Options to Prepare for ‘Over the Horizon Challenges’

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has released a collection of four research papers about the role to be played by science and technology in addressing future challenges posed by climate change, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Preparedness Series provides homeland security officials options “complimented by a preparedness posture that allows for less surprise and longer lead times to anticipate future change,” DHS Undersecretary for Science and Technology Dimitri Kusnezov said in a column published Thursday.

According to Kusnezov, predicting or even naming future challenges has become difficult but it is the role of his directorate to propose solutions that would make the DHS more responsive in a world that is seeing “an unusual degree of change.” Incorporating science and technology would bring about a greater understanding of impacts, tools and approaches.

The new research series “sets the strategic tone for future research, development and innovation investments to address over the horizon challenges and opportunities,” Kusnezov said.