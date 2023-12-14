New Air Force Directorate to Oversee ‘Monumental’ Effort to Deploy Minuteman III Successor

The Air Force Global Strike Command has established the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Modernization Directorate, which will work to oversee the retirement of the LGM-30G Minuteman III ICBM and the deployment of the LGM-35A Sentinel.

AFGSC said Wednesday that the new directorate, also known as AFGSC/A10, will be led by Brig. Gen. Colin Connor, formerly the deputy director for nuclear and homeland defense operations at the Joint Staff.

Commenting on Connor’s appointment, AFGSC commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said, “I have absolute confidence that he and the entire A10 team will prepare the command for one of the most critical upgrades to our nation’s deterrence capabilities in history.”

The ICBM overhaul will involve the replacement of all the components of the previous weapon system, with work taking place across multiple states over the next two decades.

Connor described the project as “a monumental one for the United States.”

“I am honored to be part of the team that shapes the ICBM enterprise for the future nuclear community,” he added.