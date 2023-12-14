NCCoE Invites Public Comment on Draft Guide for Identifying, Recovering Confidential Data

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity center is requesting public feedback on two draft guidelines for identifying, preventing and recovering from confidential data breaches.

NIST announced that its National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, also known as NCCoE, released volumes A to C of the special publications and will accept comments until Jan. 15, 2024.

The practice guides, which were developed by the NCCoE Data Security Project Team with the private sector, involves the integration of multiple systems from logging to network protection, data management, policy enforcement and browser isolation.

They were designed for chief information security officers and other business decision makers, as well as security and privacy program managers and IT professionals.

In line with the guide’s development, the following companies signed a cooperative research and development agreement: