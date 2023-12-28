Navy’s Irregular Warfare Unit Releases Advanced Technology Research & Development BAA

The U.S. Navy’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, or IWTSD, has released a broad agency announcement seeking research proposals in areas of advanced development and explosive ordnance disposal and explosive operations.

A notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the IWTSD aims to identify technologies and approaches to enhance the Department of Defense’s ability to conduct irregular warfare, which includes counterterrorism, foreign internal defense, stabilization and counterinsurgency missions, against adversaries.

Under the advanced development mission area, IWTSD is looking for tools and capabilities to protect and enhance joint operations in the cyber domain and accelerate the testing and integration of secure prototypes and capabilities.

The IWTSD is also seeking artificial intelligence-powered technologies designed to provide situational awareness to EOD-EXO operators and enhance the diagnostic capabilities of EOD operations.

Interested parties have until Jan. 31 to respond to the BAA.