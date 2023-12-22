NASA, DOC, DOD Publish Space Manufacturing Technology Report

NASA and the Departments of Defense and Commerce submitted a Space Manufacturing Technology Report to the National Space Council, providing 14 recommendations to maintain U.S. leadership in the sector.

The document also highlights public-private partnerships and maximization of federal initiatives including DOC’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program, NASA announced Wednesday.

The report was mandated by NSC and the Biden administration in 2022 as part of a strategy to strengthen, diversify and grow the U.S. space sector and workforce.

It discusses seven emerging technologies, including additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics and automation, digital production methods, sustainable processes, hypersonics and novel electronics. The report recommended that agencies maintain an inventory of such technologies and identify gaps that need to be addressed in their utilization.

NASA, DOC and DOD also encouraged adoption of the Manufacturing USA model, a network of institutes specializing in different technologies located in different regions across the country.