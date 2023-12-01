Mattermost to Deepen Cybersecurity Partnerships as Member of World Economic Forum Community; Barry Duplantis & Ian Tien Quoted

The World Economic Forum Global Innovator Community has welcomed Mattermost, the organization responsible for the eponymous self-sovereign communication platform.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said Monday that it will be primarily involved in the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity, in support of critical infrastructure causes.

“We’re pleased to join this international network of innovators and the Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity to continue enabling secure collaboration and resilience for governments and enterprises across the globe,” Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of North America public sector at Mattermost, told ExecutiveGov via email.

This newfound partnership reportedly provides Mattermost with an opportunity to strengthen its connections with government agencies. Its platform is built on an open-source foundation that it claims enables the “autonomy, transparency and privacy needed to meet evolving national security and sovereignty standards.”

“We believe leveraging open source technologies to address these needs, with full visibility, control and privacy, is vital for public safety,” commented Mattermost CEO and Co-founder Ian Tien.

The platform is conversant with Microsoft Teams, Azure AI and Microsoft’s various cloud-based applications.

Duplantis further noted that the company is excited about working with other “growth-stage companies” through participation at the World Economic Forum.