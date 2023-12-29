Lockheed Secures $142M Navy Contract Modification for AEGIS Combat System Services

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business will continue providing a range of services in support of the AEGIS combat system under a $141.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy.

The contractor will perform capability package development and fielding, system integration and fielding and in-service sustainment for the system’s current configurations, the Department of Defense said.

Contract work under the cost-plus-incentive-fee modification is expected to wrap up by Dec. 31, 2024. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will work at its Moorestown, New Jersey, location.

Funding will be sourced from fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation budget as well as from other allocations. Naval Sea Systems Command serves as the contracting activity.

In January 2023, Lockheed was awarded a potential seven-year, $853 million contract to help the Navy field and sustain the Aegis weapon system.