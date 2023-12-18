Laura Stanton Discusses GSA’s Agency Partnerships to Implement Post-Quantum Cryptography

The General Services Administration currently collaborates with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to ensure that its contract vehicles comply with security requirements, including the post-quantum cryptography standards.

In a blog post published Friday, Laura Stanton, the assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category at the Federal Acquisition Service, said agencies looking to explore quantum computing could use GSA’s IT Professional Services and Multiple Award Schedule contract vehicles.

These procurement vehicles offer access to IT vendors that provide relevant products and services to assess cryptographic risks and test safeguards to help agencies protect their sensitive information.

“We look forward to working with more agencies to help them prepare for this imminent post-quantum future,” Stanton said.

GSA is set to host a Quantum Summit on April 16 to familiarize agencies with post-quantum cryptography and quantum resilience.