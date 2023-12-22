Heidi Shyu OKs New DOD Instruction on Digital Engineering Implementation

Heidi Shyu , under secretary of defense for research and engineering and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, has approved and released a new document establishing policy and outlining procedures for the use of digital engineering in the development and sustainment of defense systems.

The document instructs the Department of Defense to apply digital engineering technologies, practices and methodologies throughout the life cycle of defense acquisition programs and systems of systems to back research, engineering and management activities, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering on Thursday.

The digital engineering-related responsibilities of several DOD officials are outlined in the document. These individuals include the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, director of operational test and evaluation, chief information officer and chief digital and artificial intelligence officer as well as component leaders with acquisition authority.

Shyu’s office also provided details on digital engineering capability requirements and elements, the implementation of digital engineering and procedures for maintaining digital models and authoritative data sources.

