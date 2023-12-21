GSA Solicits Comments on Draft PWS for Ascend Cloud Services BPA

The General Services Administration is expanding market research for the cloud-focused Ascend blanket purchase agreement.

In doing so, the agency is accepting questions, recommendations and feedback on a draft performance work statement (PWS) for the multiple-award BPA that intends to meet the common cloud requirements of federal organizations, according to a SAM.gov notice published Tuesday.

Ascend is a competitive, multiple-award, multi-agency BPA that aims to address the demand for various cloud offerings, including infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service cloud platforms; software-as-a-service cloud products; and cloud information technology professional services.

The draft PWS outlines the requirements for IaaS and PaaS offerings under the first pool and defines the general scope for SaaS and IT professional services under pools two and three, respectively.

The GSA sought feedback on the initial draft PWS for Ascend in May 2022.

Questions, recommendations and comments on the latest draft PWS are due Jan. 30, 2024.