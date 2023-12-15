Forcepoint-Microsoft Team to Develop New Cloud Offerings for Defense & Intelligence Customers; Sean Berg, Zach Kramer Quoted

Forcepoint ‘s Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI) arm has teamed with Microsoft to incorporate the former’s cross-domain technologies into the latter’s Azure cloud service portfolio.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate to develop new cloud offerings for defense and intelligence clients , Forcepoint announced from its Austin, Texas headquarters on Tuesday.

“By partnering with Microsoft, our combined innovation and industry expertise will realize expanded capabilities from cloud to tactical edge,” said Forcepoint G2CI CEO Sean Berg .

The enterprise, he said, is “committed to supporting the missions of our customers who must maintain decision dominance in a world of increasing nation-state and non-nation-state driven attacks.”

Tools developed through the partnership will provide users across the full chain of command with the ability to access information at the speed and scale necessary to execute their missions.

Zach Kramer , vice president of mission engineering at Microsoft, said the agreement will allow the company to continue to develop its cloud products and provide customers with accredited, secure collaboration capabilities.

“When the power of Microsoft Azure is combined with Forcepoint G2CI’s defense-grade cybersecurity solutions, we enable improved security and a real-time experience for our government users and coalition partners worldwide,” he added.