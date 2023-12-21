FCC to Rebuild Communications Security, Reliability & Interoperability Council; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission plans to reestablish a committee that will advise on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Upon reestablishment, the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) will share insights on the ways these technologies could help improve the security, integrity and reliability of communications networks, the FCC said Wednesday.

It is also expected to address reliability and security risks associated with emerging 6G networks and Next Generation 911 networks.

“CSRIC is one of our key venues for tackling these complex issues, which is why I am once again re-establishing CSRIC and charging it with developing plans to address the communications security challenges of tomorrow, setting a path for a more secure and innovative future,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel .

The committee will be co-chaired by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Rosenworcel said she is “pleased” by this agreement.

According to a public notice, FCC intends to rebuild CSRIC over a period of two years.

The commission has started soliciting nominations for a chairperson and membership for the ninth charter of the council, which is expected to have its first meeting in June. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 3, 2024.