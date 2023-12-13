Executive Mosaic Makes Waves With Groundbreaking GovCon Index Stock Market Tracker Launch

Executive Mosaic , the government contracting industry’s leading provider of news and events, has introduced GovCon Index , a new website dedicated to tracking the stock market performance of notable GovCon organizations.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that focuses on 30 major publicly traded companies in the field. The information it reports is tracked in real time, offering its audience a first look at key trends shaping the evolving GovCon landscape.

“The United States government is the world’s largest customer, but the bustling, multibillion-dollar contractor ecosystem that surrounds the federal government has gone largely untracked in aggregate until now,” stated Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of GovCon Index. “With GovCon Index, stakeholders, investors, executives, businesses, readers and the government itself now have access to a unique, interactive platform to explore performance indicators, understand historical trends, track the financial health of the GovCon market and make informed strategic decisions.”

The GovCon Index follows these 30 government contractors:

​​Accenture (NYSE: ACN )

AeroVironment (NYSE: AVAV )

Boeing (NYSE: BA )

BAE Systems (NYSE: BAESY )

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH )

CACI International (NYSE: CACI )

The Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG )

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW )

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD )

CGI Group (NYSE: GIB )

HII (NYSE: HII)

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON )

ICF (NYSE: ICFI )

Jacobs (NYSE: J )

KBR (NYSE: KBR )

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NYSE: KTOS )

Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS )

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX )

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT )

Maximus (NYSE: MMS )

Mercury Systems (NYSE: MRCY )

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC )

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR )

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN )

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX )

SAIC (NYSE: SAIC)

Tetra Tech (NYSE: TTEK )

Textron (NYSE: TXT )

V2X (NYSE: VVX)

GovCon Index is the latest entity to join Executive Mosaic’s media lineup, which also includes GovCon Wire , ExecutiveBiz , ExecutiveGov and GovConExec International . For more information, email info@executivemosaic.com.