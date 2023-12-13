Energy Department Debuts Office of Critical & Emerging Technology

The Department of Energy has launched a new office to ensure that investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology and other critical and emerging technologies — or CET — leverage DOE’s expertise and assets and that such capabilities help address energy, science and security challenges.

Helena Fu, most recently senior adviser to the under secretary for science and innovation, will lead the newly established Office of Critical and Emerging Technology as director, DOE said Tuesday.

Fu will also serve as chief artificial intelligence officer at DOE and will be responsible for coordinating the department’s use of AI, drive innovation and manage risks associated with AI adoption.

“Our new Office of Critical and Emerging Technology will leverage DOE’s world-class scientists and technical capabilities in the interest of American security and competitiveness,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The new DOE office will report to the under secretary for science and innovation and will help promote the department’s expertise in CET, coordinate DOE equities in CET across diverse program portfolios and establish partnerships with industry and academia to drive breakthroughs and accelerate integration of technologies into the U.S. commercial sector.