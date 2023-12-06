EIDS PMO Migrates Decades of Healthcare Data to MHS Information Platform

The Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions Program Management Office within the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems has completed migrating two legacy data warehouses and over 1 petabyte of data into a data analytics system called MHS Information Platform, or MIP, as part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operation Helios, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

Operation Helios is a strategic modernization initiative that seeks to establish a secure location and related data catalog to ensure that medical providers have access to historical health data to support patient outcomes and insights.

MHS Data Repository or MDR and MHS Mart, or M2, are the two data warehouses that transitioned to MIP.

MDR contains health care data provided to Military Health System beneficiaries, while M2 is a relational database containing DHA healthcare data and is used in managing military clinics and hospitals.

“The Operation Helios team’s achievement lays the cornerstone of DHA’s vision of data standardization and normalization and harnessing data to drive better clinical outcomes for beneficiaries,” said Chris Nichols, EIDS program manager.

With Operation Helios, EIDS PMO combined MDR and M2 data from Defense Information Systems Agency on-premise servers to the MIP to facilitate the integration, validation and distribution of DHA health care data.