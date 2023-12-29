Eglin Air Force Base Welcomes 2 Additional F-15EX Eagle II Fighter Jets

The U.S. Air Force received twoF-15EX Eagle II fighter jets from Boeing, with custom-made forward fuselage exclusive to the service branch.

The F-15EX3 and F-15EX4 arrived at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and will be operated by the 96th Test Wing and 53rd Wing, respectively, which already have one of each, USAF said Tuesday.

The Air Force will test two new features of the aircraft, namely the cockpit pressure monitor and warning system and the ultra-high frequency satellite communication antenna.

“Our integrated test approach, which combines developmental and operational test, brings the future faster to the warfighter,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Geraghty, 96th Test Wing commander. “This ensures the U.S. Air Force continues to provide deterrence and readiness for the high-end fight.”