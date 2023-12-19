DOD Issues Call for Projects Under Microelectronics Commons Program; David Honey Quoted

The Department of Defense will provide up to $280 million in funding to support projects that advance prototyping work and production of microelectronics for the U.S. military.

DOD said Monday the Microelectronics Commons FY24 Call for Projects reflects the department’s focus on strengthening the U.S. microelectronics manufacturing industry to maintain the country’s military tech advantage.

Project awards are expected to be announced in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

“This Call for Proposals is the next step in our effort to bridge the valley of death from ‘lab-to-fab,’” said David Honey, deputy under secretary of defense for research and engineering.

“With participation from companies and universities across the nation, these projects will catalyze domestic production of advanced microelectronics that are vital to America’s national defense and economic competitiveness, supporting the goals set forth by the White House and the CHIPS and Science Act,” Honey added.