DOD Challenge Winners Demo Manufacturing Technologies for Cold Environments

Winners of the Department of Defense’s Point-of-Need Manufacturing Challenge have demonstrated technologies designed to help the Pentagon address operational constraints in extreme cold temperatures at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Six project demonstrations from DOD Manufacturing Innovation Institute member companies were held during the event — hosted by ManTech in collaboration with Army Combat Capabilities Development Command — to demonstrate how warfighters can sustain operational effectiveness in extreme environments, DOD said Friday.

The technologies tested at the event included a portable, rugged manufacturing station for a self-administrable injectable applicator; an integrated “factory in a box” for employing additive electronics and mechanical part manufacturing; an intrepid expeditionary 3D printer; and a zero trust platform for machines.

“Material performance in the cold is different,” said Steven Wax, assistant secretary of defense for science and technology. “We must understand this to adapt to support current operations.”