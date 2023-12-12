DOD Aims to Empower Defense Research Ecosystem With $161M in New Awards; Bindu Nair Quoted

The U.S. Department of Defense has issued $161 million in grants to nearly 300 university researchers to strengthen their research capabilities and build up the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce.

The funds were awarded to 120 institutions spanning 39 states through the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program, an effort intended to cultivate the U.S. scientific ecosystem and drive progress in defense-related research , the DOD announced on Tuesday.

Bindu Nair , director of basic research in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said that investments made under the initiative, known as DURIP, “build vital research infrastructure, advancing the exploration of knowledge and upholding the cutting-edge capabilities of our academic institutions.”

“This funding underpins the enduring scientific excellence of our universities, nurtures the development of the next STEM workforce and catalyzes scientific innovations that will lead to unprecedented military capabilities in the years ahead,” she added.

With these investments, selected organizations will be able to buy equipment needed to enhance current and create new research capabilities relevant to defense missions. This year, DURIP grants are centered around National Defense Science and Technology Strategy research priorities, such as quantum computing and quantum networks, bioelectronics, hypersonics and autonomy as well as the design, development and characterization of new materials. These activities will be executed in fiscal year 2024.

The Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Army Research Office and Office of Naval Research oversee a merit competition through which DURIP is administered. The program accepts proposals from university investigators carrying out science and engineering studies that could support national defense efforts.

These investments are part of a wider DOD effort to advance its research and development ecosystem. Recently, the department has made multiple awards to improve supply chains for key defense technologies, including a $23.4 million contract issued to 6K Additive earlier this month to expand its waste and scrap metal upcycling capabilities .

In November, the DOD made a $3.2 million agreement with South Star Battery Metals Corporation to enhance its battery metals supply chain by funding a feasibility study and facility construction project that would enable the production of Coated, Spheronized, Purified Graphite.

