Palantir’s David Spirk Calls for More Experimental Data Sharing Programs to Boost DOD Tech Adoption

The Department of Defense can keep its momentum of technological growth and innovation by providing sustainable funding to branches such as the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, said David Spirk, senior counselor at Palantir Technologies and a previous Wash100 awardee.

In an opinion piece published on C4ISRNET, Spirk discussed the contributions of CDAO’s Global Information Dominance Experiment, or GIDE, to the improvement of data integration and organizational change in general within DOD.

Eighteen months since its inception, GIDE has helped foster a data sharing paradigm shift, building trust and collaboration among DOD chief data offices, Spirk wrote. He added that the department is increasingly learning to leverage user feedback and by-design learning environment to adopt new technologies such as AI.

To continue such progress, the agency should establish similar experimentation programs to align with its data-centric goals and bolster workforce development to attain its vision of an AI-enabled mission command.

