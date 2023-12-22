Commerce Department to Launch Survey of US Semiconductor Supply Chain; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce will release a survey to help determine how domestic companies source mature-node and current-generation semiconductors as part of efforts to analyze capabilities and challenges within the U.S. chip supply chain.

Set to be launched in January, the survey is expected to inform U.S. policy aimed at strengthening the semiconductor supply chain, leveling the playing field for the production of legacy chips and addressing national security risks posed by China, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

“Addressing non-market actions by foreign governments that threaten the U.S. legacy chip supply chain is a matter of national security,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo .

“This survey will empower the Department with the data we need to inform our next steps in building strong, diverse, and resilient semiconductor supply chains,” she added.

The survey will be conducted by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. It is a response to findings from a congressional report focused on U.S. microelectronics industrial base capabilities as related to national defense.