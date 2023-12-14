Cloud Security Alliance, Partners Launch AI Safety Initiative

The Cloud Security Alliance has formed a working group comprising the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a selection of technology companies to develop best practices for developing trustworthy generative artificial intelligence models.

CSA said Tuesday the AI Safety Initiative was launched in partnership with Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI to create and share reliable, freely available guidelines for AI safety and security.

The initiative has four core groups, namely the AI Technology and Risk Working Group, the AI Governance & Compliance Working Group, the AI Controls Working Group, and the AI Organizational Responsibilities Working Group.

“Through collaborative partnerships like this, we can collectively reduce the risk of these technologies being misused by taking the steps necessary to educate and instill best practices when managing the full lifecycle of AI capabilities, ensuring—most importantly—that they are designed, developed, and deployed to be safe and secure,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.