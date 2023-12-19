CISA to Streamline Approach to Cyber Threat Information Sharing

Michael Duffy, associate director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s cybersecurity division, said CISA will launch a strategic effort in 2024 to modernize its approach to sharing enterprise threat information.

In a blog post published Monday, Duffy said the planned effort aims to drive improvements across the enterprise by streamlining the provision of cyberthreat information from CISA’s agency partners and commercial sources and building the agency’s platform around human-centered design principles.

CISA will consolidate customer-facing cyberthreat intelligence offerings to simplify the process as part of a new initiative called Threat Intelligence Enterprise Services, which will share information capabilities under a single platform.

The agency will also build on the successes and known challenges of the legacy Automated Indicator Sharing program.

“While CISA implements this transition over the next two years, the AIS program will remain available, and we encourage users to continue leveraging this capability and actively share indicators back with CISA,” Duffy said.