CISA Goes Live With Secure Cloud Business Applications Google Workspace, Seeks External Feedback

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a request for comment on its proposed configuration baselines for the Secure Cloud Business Applications, or SCuBA, Google Workspace, a.k.a. GWS, for federal agencies.

The secure configuration baselines were unveiled alongside an assessment tool called ScubaGoggles, which aims to help agencies procure GWS environments for IT defense upgrades, CISA said Tuesday.

The draft GWS baselines were developed from lessons learned from the SCuBA Microsoft 365 baselines. The new recommendations were designed in collaboration with Google in the hopes of strengthening sensitive data protection and reducing misconfigurations.

The baselines are customized for nine GWS services, such Google Chat, Calendar, Drive and Docs, Classroom, Meet, Gmail and Groups for Business. They are also applicable to Google sites and common controls.

The agency will wait for feedback until Jan. 12. At the same time, it is also inviting government departments to participate in the validation and enhancement of the recommended starting points.