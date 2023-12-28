CIA Artificial Intelligence Chief Lakshmi Raman Talks Leveraging Tech to Develop Human Analysts’ Skills

CIA is augmenting artificial intelligence training across all ranks in its workforce to upskill rather than replace its human analysts with advanced technology, according to CIA Chief AI Officer Lakshmi Raman.

In an interview on Federal News Network, Raman discussed the agency’s AI use cases to improve talent and inform senior leaders, from open source data management to supply chain risk management and systems security monitoring.

She noted that CIA has been using tools for monitoring and preventing data poisoning in AI training sets, using human specialists to evaluate AI model inputs and outputs.

She also mentioned turning competition into alliances with the private sector, national laboratories and academia to elevate the AI skills of employees. For instance, its Intelligence Community AI Model Exchange was established to build trust, transparency and capability sharing among intelligence agencies.

“The talent bottleneck is a huge challenge for us, and we at the agency have an incredibly talented AI practitioner workforce: data scientists, analytic methodologies, business analysts,” said Raman, who went on to say that demand significantly exceeds supply when it comes to the services of AI specialists.

