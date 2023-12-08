CDC Chief Data Officer Alan Sim Highlights Communication Workstream Element of AI Roadmap

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s roadmap for artificial intelligence implementation will involve deploying collaborative communication workstreams across the organization to define and uphold best practices for responsible AI use.

CDC Chief Data Officer Alan Sim gave an overview of the roadmap on the GovAI Summit in Arlington, Virginia, saying that his team will regularly solicit feedback on experience-based AI best practices from the agency’s employees.

The CDC AI development roadmap will include a 15-page generative AI guidance as well as an artificial intelligence/machine learning consultation group that will gather input within the agency as well as advise on proposed AI use cases, according to Sim.

He said that they will strengthen guardrails to minimize risks associated with AI development by fostering innovation leveraging their existing infrastructure.

“When you can innovate and try things, and things break or fail and it doesn’t result in harm to the public, go ahead. But when you recognize it’s something that potentially could be dangerous, then you have to create that safe environment,” Sim said. “In some cases, you have to limit it. Test it out and learn from those activities…Then you increase the aperture, the scope and implementation to do more. But it is a challenge.”